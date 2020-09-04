BRUSSELS (AP) — With no fans to watch from the stands, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the rarely run one-hour world record on Friday by covering 18.930 kilometers at the Memorial Van Damme meeting.

In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan improved the previous record of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008.

Hassan and Kenya’s world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei fought toe to toe at the King Baudouin stadium. Hassan accelerated in the final minute to leave the marathon world-record holder powerless in her slipstream.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will later try to set a new men’s one-hour record at the meeting, which is part of the Diamond League series.

Reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya failed in her bid to break the 1,000 meters record, crossing in 2 minutes 29.92 seconds, shy of Svetlana Masterkova’s 2:28.98 record set in the same stadium back in 1996.

Kipyegon set the second best time over the distance last month in Monaco, in 2:29:15. Following the sustained tempo of a pacemaker, she looked on track to set a new best mark until the last 150 meters but faded in the finale.

