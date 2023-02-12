MONTREAL (AP) — Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game and the Montreal Canadiens earned wins on back-to-back afternoons with a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Alex Belzile, Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak added goals for Montreal. Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin each recorded two assists. Jake Allen made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid was left off the score sheet, ending a 15-game point streak.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves as the Oilers recorded their first regulation loss in 12 games. They were on a 9-0-2 run heading into Sunday’s contest.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Red Wings on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Host Blackhawks on Tuesday.

