NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Davonte Fitzgerald scored nine of his 29 points in overtime, and Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 105-99 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

Fitzgerald’s second 3-pointer in overtime sparked a 9-0 run for a 102-95 Lumberjacks’ lead with 34 seconds left. The Bears closed to 104-99 on Hayden Koval’s free throws with 12 seconds to go before Harris iced it with a free throw and Eddy Kayouloud missed a 3 before time expired.

Harris scored 20 first-half points to help the Lumberjacks to a 47-46 lead at the break. Nathan Bain’s layup tied it at 87 with 23 seconds left in regulation and the Bears missed two shots before time expired.

Shannon Bogues added 18 points for the Lumberjacks (11-8, 4-3 Southland Conference), who made 11 of 25 3-pointers, led by Fitzgerald’s five, and outrebounded the Bears 47-36.

DeAndre Jones hit five 3s and scored 29 points and dished eight of 21 assists for Central Arkansas (10-12, 5-4), which hit 14 of 33 from behind the arc. Matthew Mondesir and Thatch Unruh added 16 apiece.