WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamir Harris scored 24 points, making five 3-pointers, as American defeated Bucknell 81-68 on Sunday, earning the fifth seed into the upcoming Patriot League tournament.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds for American (4-5, 4-5). Johnny O’Neil and Connor Nelson each added 12 points.

Xander Rice had 16 points for the Bison (4-6, 4-6). Andrew Funk added 13 points. Walter Ellis had 12 points and Paul Newman 11.

The Bison are the No. 6 seed into the league tournament, facing third-seeded Lafayette in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

American defeated Bucknell 78-71 on Saturday.

