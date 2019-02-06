HOUSTON (AP) — Kevon Harris had a career-high 35 points on Wednesday night and Stephen F. Austin rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to beat Houston Baptist 79-77.
Harris scored 18 points during the final 11:30 as Stephen F. Austin outscored the Huskies 29-15. The Lumberjacks (12-9, 5-4 Southland Conference) closed the final 3½ minutes on a 13-2 run, sneaking past the Huskies (7-14, 3-7) in the final minute.
Nathan Bain’s 3-point play helped SFA cut the deficit to 77-76 with 41 seconds left. Harris gave the Lumberjacks the lead with two free throws with 13 seconds left and capped the comeback by splitting a pair at the foul line with nine seconds left.
Jalon Gates missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Huskies.
Bain added 16 points for Stephen F. Austin.
Ian DuBose had 18 points and Gates scored 14 for Houston Baptist.