ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points with five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry added 15 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.

It was Ohio State’s first victory over a ranked team since topping Michigan 66-57 on New Year’s Eve.

Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

McMahon was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time earlier on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Leigha Brown scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds for Michigan (20-7, 10-6). Brown was 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Emily Kiser added 11 points and Jordan Hobbs scored 10.

Brown had 17 of Michigan’s opening 27 points.

Ohio State concludes its regular season on Friday against No. 7 Maryland. Michigan continues its three-game week against Rutgers on Thursday and at Wisconsin on Sunday to end its regular season.

