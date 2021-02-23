TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto 109-102 on Tuesday night to end the Raptors’ four-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and Furkan Korkmanz added 19 points.

Normal Powell led the Raptors with 24 points. Pascal Siakam added 22 and Fred VanVleet had 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ben Simmons finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who overcame seven fourth-quarter turnovers to end their four-game road losing streak.

Korkmanz scored 16 points in the first quarter and the 76ers led by 21 after Harris’ layup completed a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter.

The 76ers led by 16 early in the fourth quarter, but Terence Davis scored three straight baskets and Siakam scored twice on an 18-8 run that got the margin down to six with 5:05 left.

Advertising

Harris responded with a couple of inside shots and a 3-pointer, and Embid scored on a tip and two free throws to restore a 17-point Philadelphia lead with 1:48 left.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Seth Curry sat out with a sore ankle, moving Korkmanz into the starting lineup for only the second time this season. … Embiid made 11 of 12 free throws and is shooting 87.7% from the foul line over the last 12 games.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry missed a fourth straight game with a sprained left thumb. … VanVleet’s streak of 64 games with at least one 3-pointer was extended with 3:22 left in the game. … The Raptors’ only lead was 3-2.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play Dallas on Thursday night in the first of four straight home games.

Raptors: Play at Miami on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports