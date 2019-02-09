SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Tyrell Harper had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Savannah State beat Coppin State 71-62 on Saturday night.
Romani Hansen had 12 points for Savannah State (8-15, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Jaquan Dotson added eight rebounds. Collins Joseph had eight rebounds for the home team.
Kent Auslander scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles (5-20, 5-5). Dejuan Clayton added 19 points and six assists. Chad Andrews-Fulton had 10 rebounds.
The Tigers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Coppin State defeated Savannah State 73-67 on Jan. 5.
Savannah State faces Morgan State at home on Monday. Coppin State plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.
