SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered twice, including a towering three-run drive into McCovey Cove, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 on Friday night.

Harper hit a solo shot off Tyler Beede in the fifth. The slugger connected again in the seventh against Tony Watson (2-1), belting his 22nd homer after Adam Haseley singled and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked.

It was Harper’s first multihomer game in his first season with Philadelphia and No. 18 for his career.

Corey Dickerson hit a bases-loaded triple and made a sliding catch in left field as the Phillies won for the fourth time in 17 games at Oracle Park. Jean Segura had a sacrifice fly.

Harper’s performance helped make up for the loss of fellow outfielder Jay Bruce, who was placed on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Bruce had just come off the IL on Thursday night but hurt himself throwing the ball into the infield in the third inning.

Kevin Pillar, Stephen Vogt and Joey Rickard homered for San Francisco. Donovan Solano added three hits.

One day after being held to one hit, the Phillies got a big boost from the top of their lineup. Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Dickerson combined for six hits, six runs and seven RBIs.

Harper’s second home run capped a four-run seventh. It was a nice response after San Francisco scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

José Alvarez (3-2) retired one batter to earn the win. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly gave up six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Beede allowed five runs and four hits in five innings. The right-hander has an 8.38 ERA over his last four starts.

LEADING OFF

Harper is 7 for 19 (.368) with three home runs and seven RBIs in five games out of the leadoff spot.

BUM’S AT-BAT

One night after combining with two relievers on a one-hitter, Madison Bumgarner was greeted with a rousing ovation when he drew a seven-pitch walk from Smyly as a pinch hitter in the fifth. Bumgarner advanced to second on Solano’s single before being removed for pinch runner Connor Menez.

PABLO IN THE PINCH

Pablo Sandoval singled in the eighth for his 18th hit as a pinch hitter this season. That ties Ken Oberkfell for the most by a Giants player since 1974.

WAIT, COME BACK

Haseley replaced Bruce in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts. Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday to make room for Bruce but had not left San Francisco when he was called back.

OTHER MOVES

San Francisco claimed pitcher Kyle Barraclough off waivers from Washington and optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Sacramento. Barraclough was 1-2 with a 6.66 ERA in 33 games with the Nationals. The Giants also transferred outfielder Steven Duggar to the 60-day IL and optioned left-hander Sam Selman to Sacramento. Tyler Austin cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent rather than report to Sacramento.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: Bruce will be restricted from throwing for two weeks, and then be re-evaluated.

Giants: Johnny Cueto threw two scoreless innings and had two strikeouts in his second rehab start in the Arizona League. Cueto is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last year.

UP NEXT

San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija (8-9, 3.70 ERA) goes for his second win in two weeks against Philadelphia. Samardzija pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Phils on July 31. Right-hander Vince Velasquez (4-6, 4.23 ERA), who was the losing pitcher in that game, starts for Philadelphia.

