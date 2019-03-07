CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers.
Harper had an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances Thursday at the team’s minor league complex. Harper also lined a double down the right-field line, singled up the middle, drove a deep fly to center and had a broken-bat flare to left center.
After agreeing last weekend to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, the 26-year-old outfielder is expected to make his first appearance in a spring training game Saturday.
Harper has been an All-Star in six of seven big league seasons and was a unanimous pick for the NL MVP award in 2015.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
- UW QB commit Ethan Garbers set to join brother in Pac-12, and the trash talk has already begun
- Noah Dickerson, David Crisp lead way as Huskies need overtime to hold off Oregon State, 81-76 VIEW
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports