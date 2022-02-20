MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 19 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block to lead No. 14 Texas to a 67-58 win over West Virginia on Sunday.

DeYona Gaston added 13 points and Audrey Warren 11 for the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 Big 12 Conference), who won their fourth straight.

Aliyah Matharu, one of three Longhorns with eight points, closed it out with a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, her layup coming at the shot clock buzzer. Harmon, a freshman, also drew a key charging foul with 1:25 to play.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points with four steals for the Mountaineers (11-13, 4-10), who lost their fifth straight. Madisen Smith added 10 points.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes but West Virginia never led by more than two points. Texas, which won the first meeting 73-56, led 36-28 at halftime, closing on a 10-0 run, the first five points from Harmon.

The Longhorns twice got the lead to 10 in the third quarter but had to hit four free throws in the last 69 seconds to take a 52-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

Advertising

West Virginia stayed within striking distance in the fourth quarter but could never get closer than five.

Texas finished 19 of 22 from the foul line and shot 45% (24 of 53), missing its only 3-pointer. West Virginia attempted only six 3-pointers, making three.

West Virginia shot 47% but was outrebounded by eight and had four more turnovers. The Mountaineers also lost starting guard Kari Niblack, who had nine points, to an injury late in the first half.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25