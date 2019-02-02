OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 25 points and Brekkott Chapman added 15 to go with seven rebounds and four assists as Weber State got back on the winning track, beating Sacramento State 75-65 on Saturday night.

Weber State (14-8, 8-3) had won four straight Big Sky Conference games before dropping two in a row to Montana and Portland State.

The Wildcats finished the first half on a 20-9 run to go up 42-31 at the break. They pushed that to 63-42 at the 11:14 mark of the second half. James Bridges nailed a 3 to start Sacramento State on its own run as the Hornets closed to 66-61 following Ethan Esposito’s layup with 3:39 remaining. Harding responded by scoring nine points, including a trey, in the final 2:32 as the defense held the Hornets to just four points in the final minutes to secure the win.

Marcus Graves had 14 points for Sacramento State (9-10, 3-7).