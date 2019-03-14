BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 23 points as Weber State topped Portland State 81-71 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Cody John had 17 points for Weber State (18-14). Brekkott Chapman added 12 points and eight rebounds. Michal Kozak had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Weber State.

Holland Woods had 19 points for the Vikings (16-16). Jamie Orme added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Rashaad Goolsby had eight rebounds.

