Mitch Haniger went 1 for 4 with a single during his rehab assignment Saturday for the host Everett AquaSox (43-45), who lost 6-1 to the Eugene Emeralds.
More baseball
• The Tacoma Rainiers (39-52) lost 5-3 at the Salt Lake Bees (43-49). Jarred Kelenic and Mason McCoy each had two hits and a double to lead Tacoma. The Rainiers bullpen of Drew Steckenrider, Nick Margevicius, Fernando Abad and Anthony Misiewicz combined to toss 51/3 scoreless innings.
Soccer
• Charlie Gaffney and Declan McGlynn scored goals as host Ballard FC beat Project 510 from Oakland 2-1 Friday in the opening round of the USL2 playoffs. Ballard FC returns to Interbay Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. to face San Francisco Glens FC in the Western Conference semis.
