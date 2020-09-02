DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as the Colorado Rockies bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 Wednesday.

“We just stayed persistent,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I love the fact that we got off the mat and started punching. We started punching in the middle part of the game with some at-bats, some base hits, (and) just some solid pitching.”

It was the biggest come-from-behind win for the Rockies since also overcoming a five-run deficit at Texas on June 15, 2018. The victory also was the first this season for the Rockies when trailing after six innings, snapping an 0-14 skid.

A day after getting 27 hits in a 23-5 rout at Coors Field, and Alex Dickerson leading the way with three home runs and two doubles, the Giants again started fast. Mike Yastrzemski homered to help San Francisco score four times on six hits in the first inning.

By the fourth inning, the Giants already had six runs and 11 hits, along with a five-run lead. But the Rockies’ bullpen pitched shutout ball the rest of the way — Dickerson finished with a double and single in five at-bats.

“I think you never feel safe with a lead here and for good reason,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “I don’t say it’s easy to put up a 5-spot in an inning, but it’s really not out of the ordinary. Crooked numbers happen quite a bit here.”

Hampson homered for the third time in two days. Pillar, acquired in a trade with Boston on Monday, hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in a five-run seventh inning. Trevor Story added three hits for Colorado. Yastrzemski had three hits for the Giants.

One out into the game, Yastrzemski connected on a 3-2 pitch off Kyle Freeland for his eighth homer of the season. Dickerson, Joey Bart and Daniel Robertson followed with two-out RBI singles and one inning later, Freeland was out of the game. He allowed four runs on eight hits over two innings, his shortest outing of the season.

The Rockies trailed 6-4 going into the seventh. After Sam Coonrod (0-1) was relieved by Tyler Rogers, Pillar, who spent most of last season with the Giants, tripled for a 7-6 lead. Hilliard followed one out later with a two-run homer that landed in the left field bleachers.

“It was a battle,” Pillar said. “You go into a bat like that with a plan. You know, we were down a couple runs, we got guys in scoring position, no outs, you understand how important it is to put the ball in play.”

Mychal Givens (1-0), acquired over the weekend from Baltimore, worked a scoreless inning for the win. Daniel Bard got three outs for his fourth save.

“We saw today, we had a nice come-from-behind win,” Hilliard said. “Nobody ever is going to give up. We’re ready to turn around and have a good road trip and just build off of that.” San Francisco starter Logan Webb 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He struck out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers is making strides in his recovery from a right shoulder capsular strain that he suffered on a hard slide into third base during last Saturday’s game against San Diego. Placed on the 10-day injured list, Rodgers is expected to resume throwing activities in a day or two. “He’s continuing to get treatment on the shoulder,” manager Bud Black said. “It’s sort of a bruise. It’s still stiff but it’s starting to loosen up and should resolve itself fairly quickly.”

UP NEXT

Giants: Following an off-day Thursday, the Giants will open a four-game series Friday night against Arizona. The team has not yet announced a starter for Friday night’s game.

Rockies: Following an off-day Thursday, the Rockies head to Los Angeles, where Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 3.32 ERA) is slated to pitch Friday night’s series opener at Dodger Stadium.