POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Niagara topped Marist 86-72 on Saturday.

Nick MacDonald also drained five 3-pointers, adding 15 points for Niagara (4-4, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Raheem Solomon added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kobi Nwandu had 13 points, making all eight free throws, and Justin Roberts scored 11.

The Purple Eagles hit 10 3-pointers out of 16 field goals en route to a 51-37halftime lead.

Ricardo Wright had 19 points for the Red Foxes (6-2, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak — including a Friday night win over Niagara — came to an end. Jordan Jones added 17 points, four assists and four blocks. Javon Cooley had 15 points.

Cooley and Wright each made four 3-pointers

