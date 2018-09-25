DETROIT (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields will face unbeaten Christina Hammer of Germany in a middleweight unification bout Nov. 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Shields (6-0) holds the IBF and WBA titles at 160 pounds, and Hammer (23-0) has the WBC and WBO belts.
Hammer has dominated the women’s middleweight division throughout this decade, but Shields has been impressive since turning pro. Shields beat Hanna Gabriels in Detroit in June.
Hammer also fought on that card and made her way into the ring after Shields’ fight, leading to a bit of a commotion. But Shields said in a conference call Tuesday she has no hard feelings.
