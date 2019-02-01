ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent right-hander Jason Hammel has agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers and will report to major league spring training.

Texas announced the deal Friday, three months after the Kansas City Royals declined a $12 million mutual option and instead paid a $2 million buyout.

Hammel was 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 18 starts and 21 relief appearances, dropped from the rotation in early July after losing six starts in a row. The 14 losses were a career high.

Hammel is 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA while starting 298 of his 377 games over 13 big league seasons for six teams. He was 15-10 in 2016 for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, but went 12-27 the past two years with the Royals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports