DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 14 points to lead five North Texas players in double figures as the Mean Green routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56 on Tuesday night. Zachary Simmons added 12 points for the Mean Green. Terence Lewis II chipped in 11, Rubin Jones scored 10 and James Reese had 10.

Dequan Morris had 16 points for the Golden Lions (1-7). Markedric Bell added 12 points. Jalen Lynn had 11 points.

North Texas (2-3) faces Houston Baptist at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Baylor on the road on Monday.

