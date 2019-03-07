GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Amari Hamilton came off the bench to score 19 points and lift North Carolina A&T to a 74-52 win over North Carolina Central on Thursday night.

Kameron Langley had 17 points for NC A&T (18-12, 13-3 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Quavius Copeland added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals. Milik Gantz had 12 points for the home team.

Jibri Blount had 14 points for the Eagles (15-15, 10-6). Raasean Davis added 12 points. Zacarry Douglas had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Randy Miller Jr., the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to 5 points. He hit 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Aggies improved to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. NC A&T defeated NC Central 51-48 on Jan. 26.

The Aggies were already assured of the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and will play on Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia, against the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game. NC Central finished tied for the third seed and will play its opener on Thursday.

