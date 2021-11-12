SAO PAULO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest lap at Friday’s practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix after his team decided to give him a new engine, a decision that cost the seven-time champion a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

It’s the second time the Mercedes driver has exceeded the limit of three engines for the season, and the penalty will make it even harder to decrease his points deficit to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen at Interlagos.

Hamilton was more than 0.3 seconds ahead of Verstappen in the practice session. He trails the Dutchman in the drivers’ championship by 19 points heading into Sunday’s race.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was more than 0.4 seconds behind Hamilton. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas came fourth.

The decision by Mercedes to change the internal combustion engine will not affect Hamilton’s starting position in Saturday’s qualifying sprint race at Interlagos, where the winner gets three points. However, it means the British driver will not start higher than sixth in Sunday’s race, even if he wins the qualifying sprint.

Hamilton took a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine in Turkey. Bottas has faced similar problems, which has raised questions about the engine’s reliability.

The Brazilian GP will be the third event of the season with a qualifying sprint race on Saturday to determine Sunday’s grid.

The two previous sprint races were held in Silverstone and Monza.

Friday’s practice is the only chance for the teams to change their set-up before the evening’s qualifying.

