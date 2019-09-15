LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dearica Hamby hit a shot from a few steps inside halfcourt with 5 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a 93-92 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

With the Aces down by two, Hamby stole a pass from Courtney Vandersloot, took a dribble over halfcourt near the sideline and threw up her shot that went in. The Sky had one last chance, but Astou Ndour’s 3-pointer from the corner after a timeout was off.

Las Vegas will play Washington in the best-of-five semifinals that begin Tuesday.

Hamby admitted after the game that she didn’t know how much time was left when she released her go-ahead basket.

“I didn’t realize we had so much time on the clock,” said Hamby, who won the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year award before the game. “Had I missed it, I never would have been able to live with it. So glad we won.”

Liz Cambage had 23 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Hamby finished with 17 points, Kayla McBride scored 16 and Kelsey Plum 15 for Las Vegas. A’ja Wilson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Hamby made a short basket to give Las Vegas a five-point lead with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter but Diamond DeShields and Vandersloot each made a layup before Ndour, who made just 14 3-pointers in the regular season, hit a corner 3 with 24.4 seconds to play to give Chicago a 92-90 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Vandersloot poked the ball off the leg of A’ja Wilson, who lost it out of bounds.

Vandersloot then had the ball in the backcourt and was under pressure when Hamby stole it and hit her deep runner.

Diamond DeShields had 23 points, Ndour scored 17 and Kahleah Copper 16 for No. 5 seed Chicago.

The Aces lost two of three against Washington in the regular season, with each team winning on its opponent’s home court.