BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tyler Hall made six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 32 points to lead Montana State to a 98-88 victory over Portland State on Thursday night.

Montana State (5-8, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) has won four of its last six games. Portland State (5-8, 0-2) has lost five straight.

Harald Frey added 25 points, with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Keljin Blevins and Lassi Nikkarinen each added 10 points.

Michael Mayhew and Holland Woods scored 17 points apiece to lead Portland State. Sal Nuhu added 16 points and Michael Nuga had 13.

The Bobcats took the lead for good about five minutes into the game, built a 48-38 halftime advantage and had a double-digit lead until a 12-0 run pulled Portland State to within 90-84 with 2:25 left. Montana State scored the next six points and maintained at least an eight-point lead in the final minute.