PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw three touchdown passes and totaled 241 yards of offense, helping BYU topple No. 21 Utah 23-17 on Saturday night.

Tyler Allgeier added 97 yards on 27 carries as the Cougars snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Utes. It was BYU’s first victory over their rivals since 2009.

BYU ran for 219 yards, becoming the first team to gain at least 200 rushing yards against Utah since Texas also rushed for 231 yards in the 2019 Alamo Bowl.

Micah Bernard ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries to lead Utah. Charlie Brewer threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Utes, who trailed the entire game.

BYU forced a pair of Utah turnovers early in the first quarter. Charlie Brewer threw an interception that Chaz Ah You returned to the Utah 30 on the Utes’ first drive. Tavion Thomas fumbled the ball on Utah’s second drive, and it bounced to Isaiah Herron at the Utah 42.

The Cougars did not do much with either takeaway, getting only a 37-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd out of two drives starting in Utah territory.

BYU stayed on the ground to finally reach the end zone in the second quarter. The Cougars extended their lead to 10-0 on a 4-yard toss from Hall to Neil Pau’u. They ran 12 times on the 14-play drive, highlighted by an 18-yard scramble down the sideline by Hall on 4th-and-11 situation from the Utah 36.

Utah cut the lead to 10-7 on a 20-yard pass from Brewer to a wide-open Brant Kuithe. BYU stopped the Utes on 4th down at the Cougar 8 to keep them from taking their first lead. The Cougars then marched 93 yards in 11 plays, culminating in a 2-yard TD catch by Samson Nacua, extending the lead to 16-7 just before halftime. Hall danced out of pressure and tossed a 33-yard dart to Keanu Hill a play earlier to set up Nacua’s score.

Hall made a pair of big runs late in the third quarter to set up a 4-yard pass to Gunner Romney that extended BYU’s lead to 23-7 with 38 seconds remaining in the period.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes started with a thud on offense after committing two quick turnovers. Utah never found a rhythm through four quarters and could not sustain drives, going 2 of 9 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth down.

BYU: Hall used his elusiveness and speed to create big plays that kept multiple drives alive. It complemented a dominating performance in the trenches for the Cougars. BYU outgained Utah in both rushing yards and passing yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah will likely fall out of the AP Top 25 after losing to BYU.

UP NEXT

Utah: At San Diego State on Saturday

BYU: Hosts no. 23 Arizona State on Saturday.

