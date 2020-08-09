LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame player Paul Westphal has been diagnosed with brain cancer, friend and sports columnist Mike Lupica announced — with Westphal’s permission — Sunday via Twitter.

Lupica said Westphal has glioblastoma, a growing tumor in the brain.

Westphal, 69, is a former Sonics guard and coach who had his best years with the Phoenix Suns. He was an All-Star in his lone season playing for the Sonics (1980-81) and had a 76-71 record as their coach from 1998 to 2000.

Lillard scores 51

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard scored 51 points after a frustrating finish a night earlier, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121.

It was a day of redemption for the standout guard, who missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a three-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in Saturday’s 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portland is a half-game behind eighth-place Memphis in the Western Conference and helped its chances to be in the play-in series.

Memphis failed to clinch a play-in series berth when it lost 108-99 to Toronto.

Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid injured his left ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return.

On Saturday, the Sixers announced guard Ben Simmons will have surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee.

Notes

• DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat New Orleans 122-113. The Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention.

• Gordon Hayward scored 31 points in Boston’s 122-119 overtime victory over Orlando.