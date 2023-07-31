The Boeing Classic announced that World Golf Hall of Famer and Boeing ambassador Ernie Els has entered the field for the Boeing Classic.

The Boeing Classic is scheduled Aug. 7-13 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Els has won 19 PGA Tour events, including twice at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, and three times on PGA Tour Champions. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011.

Soccer

• The Tacoma Stars of the Major Arena Soccer League have signed former Sounders FC defender Román Torres to a contract. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Torres’ connection to the Northwest spans back to August 2015 when he signed with Sounders FC and he eventually appeared in 69 games for the team. In 2016, he scored the winning goal on a penalty kick against Toronto FC to secure the first MLS Cup in Sounders FC history.

Women’s basketball

• The Washington State women will spend two weeks abroad for a European tour through Croatia and Greece. The Cougars will depart on Aug. 5 and return Aug. 15. WSU will play games Aug. 8 in Split, Croatia, Aug. 10 in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Aug. 14 in Athens.