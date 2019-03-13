BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Hall had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Montana State narrowly beat Idaho 75-71 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Harald Frey had 17 points and eight assists for Montana State (15-16). Devin Kirby added 10 points. Keljin Blevins had 10 points for Montana State.

Trevon Allen had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (5-27). Jared Rodriguez added 18 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Tyson had 17 points.

