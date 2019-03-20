MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 24 points as West Virginia defeated Grand Canyon 77-63 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday night.

Lamont West had 11 points for West Virginia (15-20). Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 11 points. Chase Harler had 10 points for the home team.

Oscar Frayer had 13 points for the Antelopes (20-14). Damari Milstead added 12 points.

