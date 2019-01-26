CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Haldeman scored 24 points off the bench and Northern Iowa beat Evansville 81-74 on Saturday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Trae Berhow added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-12, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown had 12 points and Luke McDonnell had 10 points and led the team with a career-best 14 rebounds.

Northern Iowa trailed 36-31 at the break and was down 48-40 early in the second half when Haldeman sank a layup and 3-pointer to spark a 16-4 run capped by a Brown 3 to go ahead 56-52 with 8:26 to go. Haldeman hit two more 3-pointers back-to-back to push it to 66-60 with 5:33 left and Evansville never threatened after that.

John Hall scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-12, 3-5), who are on a three-game skid. K.J. Riley added 19 points.