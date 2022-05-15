American forward Haji Wright extended his scoring streak to seven games, helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa on Sunday night in the Turkish league.

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games.

Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

