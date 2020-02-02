OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyler Hagedorn tossed in 27 points and Triston Simpson made two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to send South Dakota to an 81-80 victory over Omaha on Sunday.

Hagedorn made two free throws with 3:25 left to play to put the Coyotes (16-8, 7-3 Summit League) up 79-74. Matt Pile answered with a dunk for the Mavericks (12-11, 5-3) and Ayo Akinwole made four free throws in a 60-second span to give Omaha an 80-79 lead with 21 seconds to go.

Tyler Peterson finished with 17 points and six rebounds as South Dakota won its fifth straight game. Triston Simpson added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cody Kelley had 10 points. Hagedorn added seven rebounds.

Stanley Umude, who was second on the Coyotes in scoring entering the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

KJ Robinson scored 22 top Omaha. Pile added 19 points and nine rebounds. Akinwole sank all eight of his free throws and scored 10.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks this season. South Dakota defeated Nebraska Omaha 91-81 on Jan. 11.

