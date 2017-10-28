The No. 8 Wildcats improved to 9-0 with a 34-23 victory.

The eighth-ranked Central Washington football team overcame a slow start to defeat Azusa Pacific 34-23 Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.

After a deadlocked first half that ended in a 10-10 tie, the Wildcats (9-0, 6-0 GNAC) scored on their opening possession of the second half, marching 75 yards on 13 plays and took more than seven minutes off the clock to take a 17-10 lead. Azusa Pacific (5-4, 3-4) answered back less than two minutes later to bring the score level for the third time in the contest.

Central Washington scored on three of its next four possessions to open up a 34-17 lead. Quarterback Reilly Hennessey was 21 of 28 for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Hennessey also led the Wildcats with 60 rushing yards on 14 carries and a score.

Linfield 16, at Pacific Lutheran 10 (OT)

The No. 6 Wildcats (6-1, 5-0 NWC) had a first down on the 14-yard line in overtime. Linfield grinded the ball to the 10 before opting to kick a potential winning field goal on third down. The kick sailed right but a roughing-the-kicker call gave the Wildcats a fresh set of downs as Chidubem Nnoli scampered 5 yards on the next play to score the winning touchdown. Walker LaVoy finished with 175 yards passing and a 9-yard touchdown for the Lutes (2-4, 2-3).

Whitworth 30, at Pacific 20

A 10-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for Whitworth (6-2, 3-2 NWC).

Trailing 23-13, the host Boxers lined up for a field goal that would have cut the margin to a single touchdown. But the snap was mishandled and the Pirates stopped the desperation pass for an 8-yard loss. Two plays later Mason Elms (152 yards) burst through the line for an 87-yard touchdown run to give Whitworth a 30-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

At Puget Sound 14, Willamette 13

Puget Sound’s (3-4, 2-3 NWC) Paul Thomas scored from 5 yards and Kyle Continente’s PAT proved the difference as the Loggers rallied from a 13-0 deficit to beat the Bearcats (0-7, 0-5).