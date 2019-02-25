LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead No. 12 Iowa to a 74-58 win over Nebraska on Monday night.
Gustafson now has scored 20 or more in 25 of Iowa’s 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center finished shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Her 70.4 percent shooting percentage leads the nation.
Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-all on Maddie Simon’s layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart’s jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- Seahawks legend Jim Zorn named coach and GM of Seattle's XFL franchise
- In Jerry Dipoto's plan, Mariners rebuild happens sooner than later | Larry Stone
- Huskies clinch share of Pac-12 regular-season title with 64-55 victory over Colorado VIEW
- UW Huskies return to AP Top 25 poll after 16-week absence. Where will they land in the NCAA tournament?