COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 19 of her 29 points in the second half when No. 16 Iowa pulled away for a 78-52 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Kathleen Doyle added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight and eight of the last nine.

Gustafson also had 16 rebounds for her 77th career double-double, tying the conference record with former Ohio State star Jantel Lavender. Last Monday, Gustafson received her record 20th conference player of the week award, one more than Lavender. Gustafson has scored 20 or more points in 12 of 13 conference games and 21 overall to lead the nation at 27.2 points a game.

Doyle and Gustafson combined for the first eight points of the game and the Hawkeyes led 19-9 after one quarter. Aaliyah Patty scored eight points in the second quarter and her layup at the 2:52 mark gave Ohio State at 27-26 lead. A Gustafson jumper and Doyle’s 3-point play put Iowa on top 31-27 at the half.

Gustafson opened the second-half scoring with a 3-point play and had 15 points in the quarter to help Iowa take a 58-37 lead.

Dorka Juhasz led the Buckeyes (10-12, 6-7) with 12 points.

Iowa shot 69 percent in the second half while the Buckeyes were at 28. The Hawkeyes lead the nation in shooting at 52.3 percent.