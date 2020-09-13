PARIS (AP) — Forward Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Rennes kept its unbeaten start to the French league season with a convincing 4-2 win at Nimes on Sunday.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain later hosted bitter rival Marseille.

Guirassy netted twice in the first half while defender Nayef Aguerd and midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud added goals after the break for Rennes, which has qualified for this season’s Champions League and has seven points from three games so far.

Monaco also has seven points after beating Nantes 2-1 at home thanks to goals from midfielder Sofiane Diop and forward Willem Geubbels, either side of an equalizer from Ludovic Blas.

Promoted Lens followed up its 1-0 win against PSG on Thursday with a 3-2 win at Lorient. Ignatius Ganago, who netted the winner against PSG, was among the Lens scorers.

Elsewhere, it was: Lille 1, Metz 0; Angers 1, Reims 0; and Dijon 0, Brest 2.

Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Leandro Paredes were set to return for PSG after recovering from the coronavirus.

They were among six players who tested positive for COVID-19 following a club-approved trip to Ibiza soon after losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich on Aug. 23. Captain Marquinhos and striker Mauro Icardi also tested positive following that trip to Spain and were not in the squad.

Neither was star striker Kylian Mbappé, whose positive virus test happened on international duty with France last week.

PSG was missing all seven when it lost at Lens.

