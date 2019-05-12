PARIS (AP) — Last-place Guingamp was relegated to the French league second division following a 1-1 draw at Brittany rival Rennes that sealed its fate on Sunday.

With two matches left to play, Guingamp trails 18th-placed Caen by seven points and now can’t erase the deficit. The last two teams in the French league standings are relegated and a playoff between the club that finishes 18th and the team ending third in the second division is held at the end of the season.

After Alexandre Mendy canceled out Ismaila Sarr’s first-half opener with three minutes left, Guingamp forward Marcus Thuram missed a penalty in added time.

Guingamp, which last played in the second division during the 2012-13 season, has managed just five wins this term.