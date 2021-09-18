Manchester City’s fans cannot say they weren’t warned.

Pep Guardiola incurred the wrath of some City fans when he urged “more people” to attend the home match against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday than had come for the Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek.

The short turnaround of games and Southampton’s high-energy approach clearly concerned Guardiola and he was proved right, with City toiling to a 0-0 draw at Etihad Stadium to drop points for the second time in five games of its title defense. City lost to Tottenham in the opening round.

Liverpool faced the same turnaround — Crystal Palace visited Anfield less than 72 hours after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat AC Milan there in the Champions League on Wednesday — but had no such problems in a 3-0 win.

Sadio Mane scored the first goal to reach 100 for Liverpool in all competitions.

After losing its opening three games, Arsenal made it back-to-back wins by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Martin Odegaard’s curling free kick.

Norwich is still waiting for its first points since returning to the top flight after losing to Watford 3-1 at home, while Brentford won at Wolves 2-0.

Aston Villa hosted Everton in the late game.

