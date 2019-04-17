ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Highly recruited 6-foot-4 guard Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards has signed with Georgia, giving the Bulldogs a headliner of its top recruiting class in at least 25 years.

Edwards, from Atlanta’s Holy Spirit Prep School, was a McDonald’s All-American rated as one of the nation’s top prospects. He is rated as the nation’s No. 2 prospect by 247sports after averaging 29 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the 2018-19 season.

Edwards joined forward Christian Brown from Oak Hill (Virginia) Academy as signees for coach Tom Crean on the first day of the spring signing period on Wednesday. Georgia signed Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara during the early signing period.

