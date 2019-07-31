MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Marko Guduric to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced.

The 24-year-old Guduric has played for Fenerbahce in Turkey the last two seasons. Guduric averaged 9.4 points and shot 47.7 percent from 3-point range while leading Fenerbahce to the 2019 Euroleague Final Four.

Guduric, who is 6-foot-6, played for KK Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade from 2013-17. He was born in Serbia and helped guide its national team to a silver-medal finish at EuroBasket 2017.

