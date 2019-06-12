MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Jenkins has talked enough with Memphis’ new front office to feel confident he will be given time to turn around the Grizzlies.

He is the team’s fourth head coach since Memphis reached the 2013 Western Conference finals. Jenkins says everyone in the organization understands it will take time and that’s why he had no concerns about the team’s recent coaching turnover.

The Grizzlies introduced Jenkins on Wednesday, a day after announcing his hiring.

Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. He started in the NBA as an intern with the San Antonio front office before going into coaching with the Spurs’ G League team.

Terms of Jenkins’ deal have not been announced.

But Zachary Z. Kleiman, the Grizzlies’ new executive vice president of basketball operations, says Memphis has made a “significant” and long-term commitment to Jenkins.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports