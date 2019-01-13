MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is expected to miss at least two to four weeks because of a sprained left ankle.
The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Anderson had a Grade 2 sprain. Anderson hurt the ankle Saturday in a 112-108 loss at Miami.
Anderson has made 38 starts this year in his first season with the Grizzlies. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.7 minutes.
The 6-foot-9 Anderson received a four-year, $37.2 million deal with the Grizzlies as a restricted free agent last summer after spending his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports