MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is expected to miss at least two to four weeks because of a sprained left ankle.
The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Anderson had a Grade 2 sprain. Anderson hurt the ankle Saturday in a 112-108 loss at Miami.
Anderson has made 38 starts this year in his first season with the Grizzlies. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.7 minutes.
The 6-foot-9 Anderson received a four-year, $37.2 million deal with the Grizzlies as a restricted free agent last summer after spending his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports