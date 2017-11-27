MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach David Fizdale, with team at 7-12 and a day after he benched center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter of an eighth straight loss.

General manager Chris Wallace announced the move Monday. Assistant J.B. Bickerstaff has been named interim head coach.

Fizdale was in his second season, and Wallace says he decided the Grizzlies needed a change. Fizdale became the franchise’s 13th coach on May 29, 2016, and he went 50-51.

The Grizzlies reached the postseason for a seventh straight time in Fizdale’s first season, and they started 5-1 this season.

But guard Mike Conley has been out injured, and Gasol made his frustration clear after being benched in the fourth period of a 98-88 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

