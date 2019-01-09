MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks will have surgery on a ruptured ligament in his right big toe hurt during a loss in San Antonio.
The Grizzlies disclosed Brooks’ injury Wednesday, saying the team will update his status after surgery later this week. The announcement followed a report that Brooks will miss the rest of the season.
Brooks was hurt in his seventh game back, a 108-88 loss to the Spurs last weekend, after a sprained left knee in early November cost him 21 games.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Brooks was the only Memphis player to play in all 82 games last season as a rookie after the Grizzlies traded for the 45th pick overall by Houston.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Adam Jude's final AP Top 25 ballot: Clemson on top, where did the UW Huskies end up?
- Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson contract extension 'very much in our plans' WATCH
- QB Dylan Morris among eight UW football freshman to enroll early
- Seahawks mailbag: Where will the Seahawks draft in 2019? And what does the future hold for C.J. Prosise, Amara Darboh and Jamarco Jones?
- Pete Carroll doesn't seem satisfied with 10-6 and the playoffs, and knows offseason work is needed | Matt Calkins
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports