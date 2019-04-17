MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have hired Rich Cho vice president of basketball strategy and Glen Grunwald as a senior adviser within the franchise’s basketball operations department.

Cho is a former Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers general manager. Grunwald was general manager of the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Cho was general manager of Portland in 2010-11 and was Charlotte’s general manager from 2011-18. Before coming to Portland, Cho was an assistant general manager with the Seattle SuperSonics and continued in that role when the franchise became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grunwald worked with the Knicks from 2006-13, serving as executive vice president and general manager for the final two seasons of that stretch. He was Toronto’s general manager from 1997-2004.

Grunwald spent the 2018-19 season as president and CEO of Canada Basketball after a four-year stint director of athletics and recreation at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

