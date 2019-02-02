FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Nate Grimes matched a season-high with 19 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds to help Fresno State beat New Mexico 82-70 on Saturday night.
Braxton Huggins scored 22 points and Deshon Taylor added 20 for the Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2 Mountain West Conference), who have won four of their last five games. Grimes’ 19 boards also set a record at the Save Mart Center.
Anthony Mathis scored 19 points to lead New Mexico (9-12, 3-6), which has lost six of its last seven. Vance Jackson added 16 points and Keith McGee had 10. Carlton Bragg chipped in with seven points and 15 rebounds.
The game was tied at 48 before Fresno State used a 27-11 surge for its largest lead, 75-59, with four minutes left. New Mexico State pulled within nine points twice in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.
