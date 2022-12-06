NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Boyce 103-49 on Tuesday night.

Griffin finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (5-4). David Acosta scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Anglin was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Brody Madeira finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.