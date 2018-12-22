BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half penalty to help Atletico Madrid eke out a 1-0 win at home over Espanyol, lifting Diego Simeone’s team level on points with Barcelona atop the Spanish league on Saturday.
Griezmann fired in the spot kick in the 56th minute after Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion was fouled by Esteban Granero in the area.
Atletico is in second place on goal difference. Barcelona hosted Celta Vigo later Saturday.
Espanyol started well as Borja Iglesias drew two saves from goalkeeper Jan Oblak before Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 28th.
But Atletico then tightened up its defense and got the goal it needed from Griezmann.
Espanyol fell into 12th place after a sixth consecutive loss.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports