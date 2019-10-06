ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez and Julian Gressel scored second-half goals and Atlanta United beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Sunday in a playoff preview.

Defending champion Atlanta (18-12-4) finished second in the Eastern Conference to set a first-round game against New England. The Revolution (11-11-12) finished seventh, clinching their first playoff berth in four years with a victory over New York City FC a week ago.

Darlington Nagbe tapped in a center from Gressel three minutes in before Christian Penilla knotted the score five minutes later.

After intermission, Martinez recorded his 27th goal of the year off an assist from Gressel in the 49th. Martinez set up Gressel eight minutes later.

Atlanta finished 4-0-2 against the Revolution this season and outscored New England 15-3.