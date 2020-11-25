ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) —

Donovan Gregory registered 14 points as Appalachian State easily defeated South Carolina State 81-61 on Wednesday.

Adrian Delph had 13 points for Appalachian State (1-0). RJ Duhart added 12 points. Kendall Lewis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau Jr. had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-1). Latavian Lawrence added 10 rebounds.

